Missouri recorded 5,283 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Cases are up by 172 from 5,111 Thursday, a 3.4% increase.

Deaths increased from 152 to 165.

Confirmed positive cases in Buchanan County are up to 28, according to the Missouri Department for Health and Senior Services. The St. Joseph Health Department reports 27 confirmed cases and three probable cases for a total of 30 cases. One person has died of the disease.

As of Friday, Mosaic Life Care has issued 851 tests, with 25 returning a positive result, 775 a negative result and 51 still pending. All patients are outpatients.

Kansas is recording 1,705 cases of COVID-19, up from Thursday's 1,588. Deaths increased from 80 to 84.