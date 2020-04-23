Missouri recorded 6,321 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Cases are up by 184 from 6,137 Wednesdays, resulting in a 3% increase.

Deaths increased from 208 to 218.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 6,396 cases in Missouri and 242 deaths.

Confirmed positive cases in Buchanan County are up to 43, according to the Missouri Department for Health and Senior Services. The St. Joseph Health Department reports 42 confirmed cases and three probable cases for a total of 45 cases.

Nine employees at Triumph Foods have tested positive for COVID-19, according to internal communication obtained by News-Press NOW.

As of Thursday, Mosaic Life Care has issued 1,296 tests, with 39 returning a positive result, 1,089 a negative result and 168 still pending. All patients are outpatients.

Kansas is recording 2,482 cases of COVID-19, up from Wednesday’s 2,211, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Deaths increased from 110 to 112.