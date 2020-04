Missouri is now recording 4,895 cases of COVID-19, up from Tuesday's 4,686. It's a 4.5% increase.

Deaths rose from 133 to 147.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there are 26 cases in Buchanan County.

Mosaic Life Care has tested 749 patients, with 25 testing positive, 689 negative and 35 still pending.

Kansas is recording 1,494 cases, up from 1,426 the previous day. Deaths increased from 69 to 76.