Missouri recorded 4,686 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Cases are up by 298 from 4,388 Monday, a 6.8% increase.

Deaths increased from 114 to 133.

Cases in Buchanan County are up to 22. Deaths remain at one.

As of Tuesday, Mosaic Life Care has issued 690 tests, with 20 returning a positive result, 628 a negative result and 42 still pending. Of the confirmed cases, 19 are outpatients, and one is an Albany, Missouri, inpatient.

Kansas is recording 1,426 cases of COVID, up from Monday's 1,376. Deaths increased from 62 to 69.