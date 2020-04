Missouri is recording 4,388 cases of COVID-19. Positive test results are up by 228 from Sunday's 4,160, a 5.5% increase.

Deaths increased from 110 to 114.

Mosaic Life Care has tested a total of 652 people as of Monday morning. Nineteen returned a positive result, 623 a negative result and 10 tests are pending. Of the patients, 18 are outpatients and one is an Albany inpatient.

In Kansas, cases are up to 1,376 from 1,337. In total, 62 people have died from COVID-19.