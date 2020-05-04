Buchanan County is recording 341 COVID-19 cases, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, up from 229 Sunday.

The DHSS initially reported a second death earlier Monday. This was a mistake due to a data entry error, according to the St. Joseph Health Department. Currently, one person in Buchanan County has died of COVID-19.

The St. Joseph Health Department is recording 253 confirmed cases and 23 probable cases of COVID-19 for a total of 276 cases.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 2,107 tests, with 84 returning a positive result, 1,984 a negative result and 39 still pending. Four patients are inpatients, all others are outpatients.

Across the state, Missouri recorded 8,754 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 368 from 8,386 Sunday, resulting in a 4.4% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 352 to 358.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 8,706 cases in Missouri and 382 deaths.

Kansas is recording 5,245 cases of COVID-19, up from Sunday’s number of 5,030, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. A total of 136 people have died.