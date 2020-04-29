While some businesses are seeing a decrease in profits, 3 Wishes Bakery has become busier and started spreading the love with donations.

The bakery, currently located inside the East Hills Shopping Center, allows customers to pick up cakes and cupcakes at the back of the mall and offers delivery.

Jeff and Jackie Allison, owners of 3 Wishes Bakery, said it's been difficult with customers not being able to come in to the mall, but the orders have continued to come in at a high rate.

"You're always going to have birthdays and anniversaries, so we're there for people if they need anything right now," Jeff Allison said.

In the past weeks, the bakery has been posting on its Facebook page about donations of leftover cupcakes and matching the amount of cupcakes purchased to deliver to businesses and health-care workers. On Easter, the bakery donated 166 cupcakes to Mosaic ER/ICU doctors, nurses and staff.

"We've took a lot out to the hospital because right now is a good time because they're really busy and get stressed and who wouldn't want a cupcake," Allison said.

The bakery also has received a lot of orders from customers wanting to purchase cupcakes for essential workers or people needing something positive.

"We just recently went down our whole street and donated to our neighbors and just whoever because it's something nice to do," Allison said.

Allison said they've been amazed at the support the community has given them and they're happy they can give some of it back.

"We had a lady the other day say we made her sons' night because he's been sad and depressed because of this, and that's worth every bit of it right there," Allison said.

Before the pandemic started, the bakery was in the process of moving into its first storefront at 410 Felix St. in Downtown St. Joseph, but the owners had to halt the process due to the shutdown.

"The city is closed so we haven't been able to get anyone in to do our inspections and now we're in a waiting period," Allison said.

Allison said they couldn't be happier to be moving Downtown because the storefront will be easier access for customers. Once businesses open back up, the bakery plans to open its new doors as soon as possible.