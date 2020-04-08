The number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri has climbed to 3,327. Cases are up by 290 from Tuesday's 3037, a 9.5% increase.

Deaths have increased from 53 to 58.

Buchanan County is recording 16 cases, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

As of Wednesday morning, Mosaic Life Care has tested a total of 512 people. Fourteen tests returned a positive result, 401 a negative result and 97 are still pending. Eleven of the positives are St. Joseph outpatients, two are St. Joseph inpatients and one is an Albany inpatient.

Kansas is reporting 900 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, the last day for which data is available. At least 27 people have died of the disease.

While the rate of growth for confirmed cases in the country slowed to an all-time low, the number of single-day fatalities topped all other causes of death in the United States.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 1,941 people died from the coronavirus Tuesday. According to the CDC, heart disease killed an average of 1,774 people per day in 2017, and cancer killed an average of 1,641 people per day.

Charts based on CDC data from assistedlivingfacilities.org show COVID-19 is the seventh leading cause of death since March 1. The website calculated the estimated number of lives lost due to other diseases. This ranked it just above diabetes and below Alzheimer's disease.

Looking at the entire year, it is unlikely COVID-19 will kill more people than cancer and heart disease. But, upper projections estimate the virus will kill more people than accidents. Lower estimates project it will kill less people than Alzheimer's this year.

The good news

While deaths appear to be spiking in the U.S., the growth rate of confirmed cases continues to decline. Confirmed cases in the U.S. grew to 396,221 on Tuesday, or an 8.1% increase.

That's down from a high of 30.77% on March 27.