The mass testing of all Triumph employees concluded Friday with the current number of lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases at 295.

The results from Monday and Tuesday's testing on 1,623 employees came back showing 259 positive cases in addition to the dozens of cases confirmed last week prior to the mass testing. A total of 295 employees currently have laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The results of the 709 employees tested Wednesday and Thursday are still pending, bringing the total tested to more than 2,300.

DHSS had staff onsite in St. Joseph Friday assisting with case investigations and contact tracing.

Northwest Health Services conducted most of the testing and Rodney Hummer, interim CEO, said after Monday's initial round of testing passed, the group created a more productive plan and by Tuesday administered a test every minute and four seconds.

"We used the nasopharyngeal swab, so the employee laid down on a cot and put the swab into the nose beyond one inch to get the accurate culture," Hummer said.

Hummer said while the final numbers aren't out yet, but health staff have tested the majority of the 3,000 employees and are setting up an algorithm for Triumph to refer employees not tested to Northwest Health's South Side clinic.

"It'll be super easy for those that were not tested to just come over and do our drive-thru testing," Hummer said.

The employees not tested were said to not be working during the week of testing.

Hummer said he was pleased with the responses he received from Triumph employees on the customer service Northwest Health provided.

"My key concern was did we treat them with respect and compassion, and the overriding theme is that they're very pleased with all of the Northwest Health staff that volunteered to do this," Hummer said.

Even though Triumph was proactive in its response to positive COVID-19 cases at the plant, Hummer said the volunteers knew there would still be more positive cases to come.

"We know there's going to be positives -- that's why we're here to find those so they can pull them off the line and get them away from people so they can isolate at home and recover," Hummer said.

Hummer said it would be a miracle if no more positive results came back from pending tests, but the key is to be proactive with the cases.

"Identify those who are carriers and make sure they stay at home and isolate," Hummer said.

The St. Joseph City Council voted Thursday to begin the reopening of businesses on Monday, May, 4. Hummer believes the community needs to get back to work, but he urged people need to follow guidelines.

"As long as people can abide by the safety guidelines, let's get going again, but I know human behavior and have been out shopping and see people without masks and getting close to each other and sneezing, and so that's the scary part that you could have some outbreaks because people are not following the best practices," Hummer said.

LifeLine Foods and Daily's Premium Meats have both recently confirmed their first positive COVID-19 cases and Hummer hopes they both follow the standard Triumph has set.

"You need to get out ahead of this, be aggressive, communicate with your people and get somebody ... to come onsite and do it here very efficiently," Hummer said.

Rodney said Northwest Health is prepared to continue completing tests on a consistent basis with volunteers ready to serve the community.