COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.


The number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri has climbed to 2,722. Cases are up by 355 from Sunday's 2,367, a 15% increase.

Deaths increased from 34 to 39.

As of Monday morning, Mosaic Life Care has tested a total of 394 people. Thirteen returned a positive result, 334 a negative result and 47 are still pending. Ten of the positives are St. Joseph outpatients, one is a St. Joseph inpatient and one is an Albany inpatient.

In Kansas, cases have increased from 747 Sunday to 845 Monday, a 13.1% increase. Deaths have reached 25, up from Sunday's 22.