Two more senior residents have died due to COVID-19 in Gentry County, the Tri-County Health Department announced Monday.

It brings the number of coronavirus related deaths to eight in Gentry County. All victims were at least 60 years old.

The two latest residents to die were two women, one in her 70s and one in her 90s.

Across the state, Missouri recorded 16,189 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The number of cases is up by 206 from 15,983 on Sunday, resulting in a 1.3% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 879 to 881.

In Buchanan County, 787 people have tested positive for the virus as of Monday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 8,770 tests in its service area, with 428 returning a positive result, 8,308 a negative result and 34 still pending. Thirteen people are inpatients in St. Joseph, and there is one inpatient in Albany.

Kansas recorded 11,419 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up from 11,047 on Friday. A total of 243 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health releases numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.