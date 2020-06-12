Missouri recorded 15,585 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The number of cases is up 1% from Thursday.

The number of deaths increased from 860 to 872.

In Buchanan County, 772 people have tested positive for the virus as of Friday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 8,427 tests in its service area, with 418 returning a positive result, 7,832 a negative result and 177 still pending. Eleven people are inpatients in St. Joseph, and there are two inpatients in Albany.

Kansas recorded 11,047 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 10,812 on Wednesday. A total of 243 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health releases numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.