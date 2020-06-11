Missouri recorded 15,390 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The number of cases is up by 203 from 15,187 on Wednesday, resulting in a 1% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 848 to 860.

In Buchanan County, 768 people have tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 8,167 tests in its service area, with 388 returning a positive result, 7,585 a negative result and 194 still pending. Sixteen people are inpatients in St. Joseph, and there are two inpatients in Albany.

The Tri-County Health Department reported on Thursday the deaths of two more Gentry County residents due to COVID-19. Both were men, and one was in his 90s, health department officials said. Those cases bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Gentry County to six.

Kansas recorded 10,812 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 10,650 on Monday. A total of 240 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health releases numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.