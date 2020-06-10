Missouri recorded 15,187 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The number of cases is up by 274 from 14,913 on Tuesday, resulting in a 0.6% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 840 to 848.

In Buchanan County, 762 people have tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 7,966 tests in its service area, with 385 returning a positive result, 7,405 a negative result and 176 still pending. Thirteen people are inpatients in St. Joseph, and there is one inpatient in Albany.

Kansas recorded 10,812 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 10,650 on Monday. A total of 240 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health releases numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.