The Living Community of St. Joseph announced more cases of COVID-19.

More residents and employees of Living Community of St. Joseph have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released on its website.

On June 24, Living Community provided coronavirus testing to skilled nursing residents and employees. Five employees and 14 residents tested positive. All did not have symptoms prior to testing.

In total, 20 residents and 11 associates have tested positive so far.

Living Community has isolated COVID positive residents in a special care unit with dedicated caregivers. Two employees have recovered and nine are recovering in home quarantine.

More test results are pending. Living Community will post these results on its website, according to the statement.