Missouri recorded 14,913 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The number of cases is up by 179 from 14,734 on Monday, resulting in a 0.8% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 819 to 840.

In Buchanan County, 755 people have tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 7,894 tests in its service area, with 377 returning a positive result, 7,218 a negative result and 299 still pending. Thirteen people are inpatients in St. Joseph, and there is one inpatient in Albany.

Kansas recorded 10,650 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up from 10,393 on Friday. A total of 236 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health releases numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.