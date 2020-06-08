Missouri recorded 14,734 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases resulted in a 0.9% increase from Sunday.

The number of deaths for the state stood at 819 Monday.

In Buchanan County, 754 people have tested positive for the virus as of Monday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 7,498 tests in its service area, with 376 returning a positive result, 7,088 a negative result and 34 still pending. Eleven people are inpatients in St. Joseph, and there is one inpatient in Albany.

Kansas recorded 10,650 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up from 10,393 on Friday. A total of 236 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health releases numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.