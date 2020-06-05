Missouri recorded 14,253 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 196 from 14,057 on Thursday, resulting in a 1.4% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 786 to 799.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 14,438 cases in Missouri and 801 deaths.

In Buchanan County, 741 people have tested positive for the virus as of Friday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 7,228 tests in its service area, with 369 returning a positive result, 6,665 a negative result and 194 still pending. Eight people are inpatients in St. Joseph.

Kansas recorded 10,393 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 10,171 on Wednesday. A total of 232 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health releases numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.