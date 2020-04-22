The Missouri Air National Guard stationed at the 139th Airlift Wing at Rosecrans Memorial Airport helped Second Harvest Community Food Bank pass out food on the South Side of St. Joseph Wednesday morning.

Gov. Mike Parson issued an executive order at the end of March to mobilize the guard to help in the response caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Second Harvest CEO Chad Higdon said both Missouri and Kansas state guards will be helping at the food bank.

“On-site in the warehouse -- sorting product, packing product -- and then our mobile distributions,” Higdon said. “It’s really just been a blessing, you know, we’re trying to do everything we can to really protect the integrity of the product and protect individuals that are coming through to receive services.”

A mobile pantry set up Wednesday at Lake Contrary Elementary School had a line of cars with a wait time approximately 30 minutes. Guard members wearing gloves and cloth masks loaded essential groceries, and the drivers didn't even have to exit their vehicles.

"Helping out our neighbors is what the Kansas National Guard is all about," said Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, adjutant general and director of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management. "Our soldiers and airmen love this type of mission, because it gets them out into the communities and allows them to serve in a very personal way."

The demand on food banks nationwide has increased because of the economic impact caused by COVID-19. Inside Second Harvest’s 19-county coverage area the demand for groceries has increased from 35% to 40% at mobile pantries.

“The guard personnel are having their temperature checked before they come and help,” Higdon said. “Added measures of safety really help protect all the increase in volume and the families we’re serving right now.”

Sarah and Patrick Reynolds pulled through the mobile distribution Wednesday morning. They made a point to thank the guard members for their service after their car was packed with needed groceries.

“Thank you to the troops who support our country,” Sarah Reynolds said. “I thank God that we have them, because without them we wouldn’t be here. God Bless the USA.”

A list of Second Harvest's future mobile distribution sites can be found at shcfb.org/news-events/event-calendar.html.