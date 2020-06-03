Missouri recorded 13,767 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 192 from 13,575 on Tuesday, resulting in a 1.4% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 783 to 786.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 14,015 cases in Missouri and 788 deaths.

In Buchanan County, 725 people have tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 6,775 tests in its service area, with 347 returning a positive result, 6,347 a negative result and 81 still pending. Ten people are inpatients in St. Joseph.

Kansas recorded 10,170 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 10,011 on Monday. A total of 222 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health releases numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.