Missouri recorded 13,575 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 248 from 13,327 on Monday, resulting in a 1.9% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 775 to 783.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 13,724 cases in Missouri and 776 deaths.

In Buchanan County, 719 people have tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 6,633 tests in its service area, with 339 returning a positive result, 6,088 a negative result and 206 still pending. Eleven people are inpatients in St. Joseph.

Kansas recorded 10,011 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up from 9,719 on Friday. A total of 217 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health releases numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.