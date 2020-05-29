Missouri recorded 12,795 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 132 from 12,663 on Thursday, resulting in a 1% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 705 to 738.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 12,989 cases in Missouri and 711 deaths.

In Buchanan County, 687 people have tested positive for the virus as of Friday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 5,939 tests in its service area, with 307 returning a positive result, 5,406 a negative result and 226 still pending. Fourteen people are inpatients in St. Joseph and one person in as inpatient in Albany.

Kansas recorded 9,719 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 9,337 on Wednesday. A total of 208 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health releases numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.