Missouri recorded 12,663 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 171 from 12,492 on Wednesday, resulting in a 1.4% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 696 to 705.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 12,816 cases in Missouri and 696 deaths.

In Buchanan County, 667 people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 5,666 tests in its service area, with 299 returning a positive result, 5,171 a negative result and 196 still pending. Nineteen people are inpatients in St. Joseph and one person in as inpatient in Albany.

Kansas recorded 9,337 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 9,218 on Monday. A total of 205 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health releases numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.