Missouri recorded 12,492 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 201 from 12,291 on Tuesday, resulting in a 1.6% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 688 to 696.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 12,579 cases in Missouri and 694 deaths.

In Buchanan County, 662 people have tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 5,430 tests in its service area, with 282 returning a positive result, 4,886 a negative result and 262 still pending. Nineteen people are inpatients in St. Joseph and one person in as inpatient in Albany.

Kansas recorded 9,337 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 9,218 on Monday. A total of 205 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health releases numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.