Missouri recorded 12,291 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 124 from 12,167 on Monday, resulting in a 1% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 685 to 686.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 12,476 cases in Missouri and 689 deaths.

In Buchanan County, 640 people have tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 5,113 tests in its service area, with 270 returning a positive result, 4,791 a negative result and 52 still pending. Sixteen people are inpatients in St. Joseph.

Kansas recorded 9,218 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up from 8,958 on Friday. A total of 188 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health announced it is ending daily reporting and instead will release numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.