Missouri recorded 11,340 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 108 from 11,232 on Wednesday, resulting in a 1% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 631 to 661.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 11,595 cases in Missouri and 655 deaths.

In Buchanan County, 587 people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 4,415 tests in its service area, with 228 returning a positive result, 4,138 a negative result and 49 still pending. Fifteen people are inpatients in St. Joseph.

Kansas recorded 8,539 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 8,340 on Monday. A total of 178 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health announced it is ending daily reporting and instead will release numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.