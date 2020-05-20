Missouri recorded 11,232 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 152 from 11,080 on Tuesday, resulting in a 1.4% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 616 to 631.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 11,429 cases in Missouri and 634 deaths.

In Buchanan County, 562 people have tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 4,292 tests its service area, with 214 returning a positive result, 3,945 a negative result and 133 still pending. Sixteen people are inpatients in St. Joseph.

Kansas recorded 8,539 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 8,340 on Monday. A total of 178 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health announced it is ending daily reporting and instead will release numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.