Missouri recorded 10,789 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 114 from 10,675 on Saturday, resulting in a 1% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 589 to 594.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 11,077 cases in Missouri and 594 deaths.

In Buchanan County, 505 people have tested positive for the virus as of Sunday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 3,808 tests its service area, with 189 returning a positive result, 3,592 a negative result and 27 still pending. Thirteen people are inpatients in St. Joseph, one individual is an inpatient in Albany.

Kansas recorded 7,886 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 7,468 on Wednesday. A total of 172 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health announced it is ending daily reporting and instead will release numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.