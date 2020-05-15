Missouri recorded 10,456 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 139 from 10,317 on Thursday, resulting in a 1.4% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 562 to 576.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 10,688 cases in Missouri and 566 deaths.

In Buchanan County, 502 people have tested positive for the virus as of Friday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 3,553 tests its service area, with 176 returning a positive result, 3,239 a negative result and 138 still pending. Twelve people are inpatients in St. Joseph, one individual is an inpatient in Albany.

Kansas recorded 7,886 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 7,468 on Wednesday. A total of 172 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health announced it is ending daily reporting and instead will release numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.