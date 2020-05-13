Missouri recorded 10,142 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 136 from 10,006 on Tuesday, resulting in a 1.4% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 524 to 542.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 10,293 cases in Missouri and 530 deaths.

In Buchanan County, 476 people have tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 3,223 tests its service area, with 157 returning a positive result, 2,941 a negative result and 125 still pending. Ten people are inpatients, all others are outpatients.

Kansas is recording 7,468 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 7,116 on Monday. A total of 164 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health announced it is ending daily reporting and instead will release numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.