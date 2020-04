Missouri is now recording 1,834 cases of COVID-19. The number is up by 303 from Wednesday's 1,581, a 16% increase.

Deaths have increased from 18 to 19.

As of Thursday morning, Mosaic Life Care has conducted 265 tests, with two returning a positive result, 186 negative and 77 still pending.

Cases in Buchanan County remain at five, according to Mosaic Life Care and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

In Kansas, cases have increased from 482 to 552, a 14.2% increase.