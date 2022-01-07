LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska built some of the best basketball facilities in the nation. The Cornhuskers have ranked among the top 10 in attendance for nearly a decade. They made one of the biggest splash hires in 2019 when they landed Fred Hoiberg.
Three years into what was supposed to be a new era of Husker hoops, Nebraska is still the same old Nebraska.
Hoiberg’s charge was to bring sustained success to a program that hasn’t won a conference championship since 1950 and remains the only one in the Power Five to have never won an NCAA Tournament game.
By the numbers, Nebraska has never been worse.
Hoiberg is 20-54 overall, 5-38 in the Big Ten and 1-27 in road games. His .270 winning percentage is the lowest through any Nebraska coach’s first 74 games. The Huskers have lost 19 straight against ranked opponents under Hoiberg and a program-record 20 overall.
Nebraska will go into its game at Rutgers on Saturday off losses in seven of its last eight. A breakthrough looked imminent last Sunday when the Huskers led No. 13 Ohio State by five points with 36 seconds left in regulation before losing 87-79 in overtime. They lost 79-67 at No. 10 Michigan State on Wednesday.
Hoiberg was one of the hottest names in the 2019 hiring cycle based on his work at Iowa State from 2010-15. He took over an ISU program that had four straight losing seasons and went 115-56 in his five years and was the first Cyclones coach to make four straight NCAA Tournament appearances.
He left to coach the Chicago Bulls in 2015, got fired in December 2018 and was looking to get back in the game when Nebraska hired him and gave him a seven-year, $25 million contract paying him $3.5 million this year.
Basketball traditionally had been an afterthought at Nebraska, but former athletic director Bill Moos declared Hoiberg’s arrival signaled the Huskers were “all in” on the sport.
Nebraska’s 20 wins since 2019-20 are the fewest among Power Five schools, according to Sports Reference.
Hoiberg listed a confluence of factors that have worked against him as well.
Year two was blown up by a midseason COVID-19 outbreak that caused the team to go 26 days between games before closing the regular season with 14 games over 30 days.
Optimism ran high entering this season. Hoiberg signed the program’s first five-star recruit in Bryce McGowens and ESPN ranked the class 13th nationally.
But early on the Huskers lost their fifth “buy” game in three years, to Western Illinois of the Summit League.
“Year three is a big year,” Hoiberg said, “but when you look at the circumstances of what we’ve gone through the first two ... Some people take over programs where you have an All-American or you have some continuity. We didn’t have that here. We started from scratch, so it’s going to take some time.”
