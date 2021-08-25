After months of drainage and preparation, the core work on a project at Corby Pond is finally about to get started.
“We will have that date, which should be the Tuesday or Wednesday after Labor Day,” said Brady McKinley, assistant director of the Department of Public Works and Transportation. “They will get in there and start dredging the west end of that pond. They are going to disconnect stormwater pipes that actually go directly into the sewer underneath the pond.”
The $1 million project will fix a major sewer line under the pond and increase its depth. The pond is supposed to be closer to 10 feet deep but after years of silting it's now less than 3 feet deep, which creates overflow problems during periods of heavy rain.
Corby Pond now sits without any water as it has been drained to start scouring out the bottom to create enough depth for a healthy ecosystem. The initial estimate for the project's completion was late summer, but now public works officials are planning for it to be done before the new year.
There are several reasons for the setback. One is that rainfall over the summer didn't allow for a good time to start the work on the pond. The second issue was that dredging originally was supposed to be done by staff from the city's landfill, but an employee shortage there caused a delay.
“We actually planned on using our own personnel to do that, and those personnel were at the landfill. Our landfill had a labor shortage there,” McKinley said. “There was a change order because that is when we realized that we were not going to be able to do that dredging.”
The change order McKinley is referring to was approved by the St. Joseph City Council in late July for $177,676. The contractor that was going to fix the sewer line routes now will dig out the pond as well.
Among the other improvements being made, there will be a retention wall on the west side of the pond to help keep the water depth consistent.
McKinley said the project could be done in two months, but the deadline is Dec. 31, 2021. The pond will sit 7 to 10 feet deep with the Missouri Department of Conservation consistently stocking fish there.
