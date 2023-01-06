Economy Jobs Report

Construction workers cross a street Thursday in Wilmette, Illinois. 

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — America's employers added a solid 223,000 jobs in December, evidence that the economy remains healthy even as the Federal Reserve is rapidly raising interest rates to try to slow economic growth and the pace of hiring.

With companies continuing to add jobs across the economy, the unemployment rate fell from 3.6% to 3.5%, matching a 53-year low, the Labor Department said Friday.

