Lettuce, beet, kale, collards and other cool-season vegetables can be planted from seeds.

 Getty Images

A shift to milder temperatures is a pleasant reminder when it is time for gardeners to plant cool-season vegetables, according to University of Missouri Extension horticulture specialist David Trinklein.

Warm days and cool nights make conditions ideal for a second round of cool-season vegetables, Trinklein said. They most often are more flavorful than a spring crop of the same species.

