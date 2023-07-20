Meyer Lemon-Buttermilk Ice Cream

Ice cream is an indulgence few people can resist. With a vast array of flavors to tempt any palate, ice cream is popular year-round, but particularly so when the mercury rises. Few desserts can cap a hot day better than a few scoops of thick and frosty ice cream.

The supermarket freezer case or a local ice cream shop may offer plenty of ice cream options, but ice cream also can be prepared at home with some patience and quality ingredients. This recipe for "Meyer Lemon-Buttermilk Ice Cream" marries the chill of ice cream with summer citrus. A Meyer lemon is a hybrid of a lemon and a mandarin orange, offering a unique balance of citrus flavor. Enjoy this recipe, courtesy of "Chocolate Obsession: Confections and Treats to Create and Savor" (Stewart, Tabori & Chang) by Michael Recchiuti & Fran Gage.

