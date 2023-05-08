Cardinals Cubs Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras rounds first on his RBI double off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman during the sixth inning of a game on Monday in Chicago.

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — Willson Contreras had two hits and two RBIs in his return to Wrigley Field, including a tiebreaking double, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Monday night.

St. Louis also got a strong effort from its bullpen in its second straight win after an eight-game losing streak. Génesis Cabrera (1-0), Jordan Hicks and Ryan Helsley combined for 4 2/3 innings of one-hit ball in relief of Miles Mikolas. Helsley got his fourth save.

