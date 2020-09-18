The local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate Constitution Week until next Wednesday.

Constitution Week started on Sept. 17, which was the day it was signed back in 1787, and goes to Sept. 23.

Brenda Williams, committee chair of Constitution Week for the Daughters of the American Revolution of the St. Joseph Chapter, shares her role this week.

"The purpose of the week is to ensure that people are knowledgeable about why we celebrate the Constitution," Williams said. "The Constitution doesn't give freedoms, it protects our freedoms."

Williams shared that it didn't become a week-long celebration until August 1956 when President Dwight Eisenhower made the declaration.

"We want to always remain cognizant of our Constitution and on the anniversary, Sept. 17, is Constitution Day, and it was the 233rd anniversary this year," St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray said. "Our Constitution is the very basis and framework of our government and I think it's the longest running constitution in history."

This year's Constitution Week looks different from previous years with how it is celebrated.

"I had multiple displays to go hand out and there are multiple places closed because of COVID. So that kind of dampens some of my abilities to promote," Williams said.

DAR members would also give presentations at schools, however, due to the pandemic Williams shared the Power Point presenations with teachers to educate students.

Bells are rung in celebration, "I went to one of the churches and rang the bell that's outside the church, and then a group met at Krug Park and they rang bells there to celebrate," Williams said.

A display can be found at the Rollings Hills Library on North Belt Highway for more information on Constitution Week.