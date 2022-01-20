LINCOLN, Neb. — A conservative lawmaker from rural, western Nebraska took a leading role Thursday in the push to allow medical marijuana in the state, although some advocates say his bill is too restrictive.
Sen. Mike Groene, of North Platte, introduced a legalization bill that would impose tight controls on the drug.
Groene, a Republican who previously opposed legalizing marijuana for medicinal purposes, has said he changed his mind after hearing from families who said they would benefit. He also noted that Nebraska, Idaho and Kansas are the only three states that still criminalize all sales of products with THC, marijuana’s active ingredient.
Groene said he doesn’t support ballot measures that would legalize medical marijuana. Two measures by the group Nebraskans for Medical would legalize medical marijuana if approved by voters, but would impose regulations and limit its use to medicinal purposes. A separate measure not affiliated with that campaign would legalize the drug for recreational use.
Advocates for medical marijuana say Groene’s bill is too restrictive and would make it nearly impossible to obtain the drug in many cases. For instance, one provision would require minors to get written certifications from three separate doctors in a 90-day period — a rule advocates say would make it nearly impossible for parents to get treatment for their children. Parents say the drug helps their children who suffer from seizures and other severe ailments.
Groene he said it’s clear that most Nebraska residents support medical marijuana, and the more sweeping measures will pass unless lawmakers enact a bill that lets them regulate it.
Groene’s bill would only allow the drug in oil or pill form. Patients could only use it to treat late-stage cancer, uncontrolled seizures, muscle spasms caused by multiple sclerosis or muscular dystrophy, or a terminal illness in people with less than a year to live.
