HIGHLAND, Kansas — Since his election in 2016, the congressman who holds the seat covering the "Big Red One," a U.S. House district — so named for being the home of the First Infantry Division and for its sheer size, covering thousands of square miles of rural western Kansas — has been a key farm policymaker.

Now, U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is hoping to take the next step and succeed the retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts, who has been in Congress since 1981, for years holding the same seat Marshall now holds.

At first, it might appear Marshall has the race locked down. He recently obtained the endorsement of former Sen. Bob Dole, the godfather of Kansas politics; he also had a significant role in the passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement earlier this month. The pact brings forth reforms the Sunflower State's agriculture sector has desired for years.

Yet Marshall is in a tight primary race with the conservative populist Kris Kobach, Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle and three other Republicans. In addition, in the wake of the election of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, Democrats clearly smell the opportunity for an upset, with presumptive Democratic Senate nominee, state Sen. Barbara Bollier, bringing in more than $1 million in 2019 fundraising, according to her campaign.

Visiting Atchison on Thursday evening, Marshall acknowledged that the Republican Party will not hang on to Roberts' seat by default, and that GOP leaders are aware that is important to back a nominee for the Tuesday, Aug. 4, primary election, who won't have vulnerabilities in the general election. Marshall said his campaign has polling that shows he could beat the Democrats by 10 to 20 points; on the other hand, Kobach lost the governor's race to Kelly in 2018.

"Certainly, that is the big picture here," Marshall said. "Our job is to keep this Senate seat in the hands of the Republican Party, to stop the Left and the socialist agenda of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. We would win if the general election was held tomorrow. I'm not sure that can be said for every candidate."

In addition to touting Dole's backing, Marshall is relying heavily on his policy expertise and previous accomplishments for Kansas farmers, and carried that message on Friday to Highland Community College in Doniphan County, Kansas. An Agricultural Roundtable event organized there with the Kansas Farm Bureau set aside active political messaging to focus on talking shop and solving problems, but it is no accident that Marshall is trying to meet as many leaders on these matters outside of his district as he can.

Lucas Heinen, a farmer who lives in rural Everest, Kansas, said he's not quite ready to think about the 2020 race just yet. But he knows what any prospective Kansas U.S. senator must be prepared to do for the agriculture industry.

"I like a free-market type of person," he said. "I want somebody to say, 'You know what? Kansas farmers are really good at what they do, it's my job as a senator to sort of get out of of your way ...'"