Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during a meeting with CEOs in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex Thursday in Washington. 

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday passed a $280 billion package to boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research in a bid to create more high-tech jobs in the United States and help it better compete with international rivals, namely China.

The House approved the bill by a solid margin of 243-187, sending the measure to President Joe Biden to be signed into law and providing the White House with a major domestic policy victory. Twenty-four Republicans voted for the legislation.

