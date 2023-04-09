Royals Giants Baseball

Kansas City Royals pitcher Kris Bubic throws to first for an out on a ball hit by San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada during the third inning of a game on Sunday in San Francisco. 

 Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Michael Conforto hit a two-run homer off Ryan Yarbrough to cap a three-run rally in the eighth inning that sent the San Francisco Giants to a 3-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

One day after blowing a 4-0 lead in the eighth and losing their second consecutive game to Kansas City, the Giants turned the tables.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.