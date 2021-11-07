Shoppers visiting the ballroom of the Historic Green Acres building Sunday found vendors selling everything from t-shirts to personalized drawings for a good cause.
The 10th annual Howliday Shopping Event for the Friends of the Animal Shelter featured 25 vendors, with all funds raised going towards the Wags to Wishes campaign for a new animal shelter.
“We love seeing all of the community come out here and the community support that is coming to help us with this new shelter,” Friends of the Animal Shelter volunteer Kimber Slagele said.
As with any of their fundraisers, Slagele said all of the funds raised benefits the animal shelter or helps the animals directly by paying for their care or medical bills.
“We always hope for a good turnout for any of these (fundraisers) because everything that we bring in goes right back to those animals and taking care of those animals," she said. “Our main goal is the animals and finding good homes (for them)."
With the new animal shelter building already purchased, Slagele said they are waiting for further funding for renovations and are hoping to begin them next year.
President of the Friends of the Animal Shelter Whitney Zoghby said that they hoped to raise around $3,000 through the fundraiser.
JoElle Umphress, a Friends volunteer, has been a vendor at Howliday for two years, selling gourmet dog treats at her booth.
“I think this is one of my busier events because it is an animal-themed booth I run and Friends of the Animal Shelter’s Howliday Shopping is the perfect event (for it),” Umphress said. “It’s been busy all day. Lots of people out and about, spending all of their money, having a good time, buying raffle tickets.”
For the event, each vendor paid a fee ranging from $45 to $50, depending on when they registered. Each vendor also donated an item for a raffle.
Slagele said last year’s Howliday was set up for COVID and had less people. There was a larger turnout this year, and she said they hope to be bigger and better for next year.
“It’s a really good event to come to,” Angela Bradford said, who had a Tupperware booth. “There’s a lot of people that come in, support the Animal Shelter... It’s a great worthwhile cause.”
