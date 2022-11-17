Commanders Investigation Football

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine speaks during a news conference on Nov. 10 in Washington. 

 Associated Press

The Washington Commanders have been sued again by the District of Columbia, this time accused of scheming to cheat fans out of ticket money.

D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine on Thursday announced the filing of a lawsuit in civil court against the NFL team for its actions in taking season-ticket holder money and keeping it for its own purposes.

