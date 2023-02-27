NASCAR Fontana Auto Racing

Kyle Busch celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday in Fontana, California. 

 Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Call him Kyle Busch, call him by one of his nicknames or call him the most prolific active driver in NASCAR.

No matter the moniker, “KFB” needed just three starts to get back to victory lane with his new employer. Busch finished third in NASCAR's preseason exhibition race and was the leader on the scheduled final lap of the Daytona 500 before the race went to double overtime.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.