COLUMBUS, Ohio — Most people today know artist Maurice Sendak as the creator of children's book classics such as "Where the Wild Things Are" and "In the Night Kitchen." A new exhibition of his work looks at that reputation and a less well-known side of his immense output: his work as a designer for opera, theater, film, and television.

"We wanted people to understand that Maurice was actually a serious artist," said Lynn Caponera, executive director of the Maurice Sendak Foundation in Ridgefield, Connecticut. Though most knew him as an illustrator and picture book artist, "they didn't see beyond the fact that he did a lot more than that," she said.

