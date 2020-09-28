A Columbia bowling alley has been cited for violating COVID-19 health orders by not enforcing requirements for masks and social distancing.

Inspectors with the Columbia-Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department visited AMF Town and Country Lanes, 1508 N. Providence Rd., on Sept. 11 and again last Tuesday, the notice of violation states.

The inspector discussed the requirements of the city’s mask ordinance and health order at the Sept. 11 inspection.

During the visit last Tuesday, “it was observed that multiple patrons were walking around without masks on. Patrons were also seated at tables without masks on and not eating or drinking.”

Town and Country Lanes has been the subject of at least three complaints in the last month. One complaint reported the way a previous complaint was handled.

“Though she was not identified personally, communication from league officials scolded the person making the report because fines could be levied against the management, or that her report could have caused a shutdown of the facility...This led to my wife not feeling like she should or could report the further violations or else face retaliation from other members,” the complaint stated.

Masks have been the single biggest source of recent complaints about health violations.

The health department has not closed the restaurant or bar at the bowling alley, Assistant Director Scott Clardy said.

“We will follow up,” he said. “Any time we find issues, we do a follow up inspection, unannounced.”

The citation is now in the hands of the city prosecutor, who will decide whether to file it as a misdemeanor in municipal court, Clardy said.

Under the terms of the mask ordinance, individuals can be fined $10 for failing to wear a mask when required, and businesses can be fined up to $100 per violation, with each person not wearing a required mask considered a separate violation.

Under the ordinance and health order, masks must be worn indoors or outdoors any time a person is within 6 feet of another who is not a member of their household. Masks must be worn while entering businesses and while moving around in restaurants or while seated unless eating or drinking.

The bowling alley referred questions to the AMF corporate offices. The offices did not respond by press time to a request for comment sent by email.

Boone County situation

Boone County reported the fewest new cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 17 on Monday, with 21 new cases. On Aug. 17, the county reported 11 new cases.

There were no additional deaths on Monday, Clardy said.

The University of Missouri reported 36 new cases among students on Monday, the first reporting day since Friday, but the total number of active cases continues to decline. MU reported 80 active cases on Monday, down 15 from Friday.

There have been 1,582 total cases of COVID-19 reported among students since the semester began Aug. 24.

State situation

If the new state dashboard reporting the COVID-19 situation in Missouri is accurate, on Monday, after 19 consecutive days of 1,000 or more new infections, the state had 130 fewer cases than on Sunday.

The new dashboard, launched Monday, reported 123,276 “cases to date,” after the Department of Health and Senior Services reported 123,406 cases on Sunday.

The new dashboard eliminates the pop-up boxes showing the state’s 117 local health jurisdictions and case numbers in alphabetical order in favor of a map that gives case rates without actual totals. Tabs for county data, demographic data, health care systems, testing information and school district data did not appear to be working or were only partially operational.

Reached by telephone, Health Director Randall Williams said he believes the new format will be better, once all the information tabs are operating.

“Yes I do, but we all agree that it is a transition,” Williams said. “Like all transitions, I think since it is new, it takes some adapting.”

The change comes as the state is ending its worst month of the pandemic, with 38,709 cases through Sunday, already more than the 34,374 reported in August. If the data presented Monday is correct, there have been 38,579 cases in August.

Under one section where it reports data for a seven-day period through Friday, the new dashboard reports 8,553 cases instead of the 10,169 previously reported for those days.

“Transitioning to this new system over the weekend allowed our teams to do some quality assurance and identify and correct issues with the case count totals, including some instances of cases being counted more than once or cases being marked as confirmed without the correct verification documentation present,” department spokeswoman Lisa Cox wrote in an email.

One area where known duplication occurred was in the Boone County count, with the Columbia-Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department identifying 167 cases that were entered twice in the state system.

The state has also reported more deaths this month, 544, than any previous month but the department has said a large share of those deaths happened earlier in the year but had not been entered properly into its system.

The new dashboard was announced in a news release issued by Gov. Mike Parson’s office more than an hour after the regular 2 p.m. time for updating state data. The release said the state’s cross-governmental COVID-19 Fusion Cell coordinated development of the dashboards, to merge health department data with information from the Department of Economic Development, the Department of Social Services, and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The change is intended to be user-friendly for the public, the release stated, and to provide a visual guide to understanding the spread of COVID-19 and to make appropriate decisions.

Data that was not available Monday, along with tallies of cases and deaths for individual health jurisdictions, include deaths by age group, total hospitalizations, positive rate on tests and total tests and positives by date of the test.

“We are committed to giving Missourians the most accurate, up-to-date information as possible regarding COVID-19 in our state,” Parson said in the release. “With easy access to information through the dashboards, every citizen can contribute to our Show Me Strong Recovery Plan.”

In another quote included in the news release, Todd Richardson, director of Mo Health Net, the state’s Medicaid program, called it a “tremendous collaboration” between government, providers and academic institutions to “develop these best-in-class dashboards.”