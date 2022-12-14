NFL Meeting Football

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team’s practice facility on Nov. 7 in Indianapolis.

 Associated Press

IRVING, Texas — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said Wednesday he isn’t ready to oust Daniel Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders and wants to discuss the possibility with other NFL owners.

Irsay said two months ago there was merit to removing Snyder amid several scandals and investigations into workplace misconduct with the Washington franchise.

