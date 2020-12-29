DENVER — Colorado has gone from having the 10th-best economy among states in the second quarter to the ninth-worst economy in the third quarter, according to a U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis report.

The report released last week reflected volatility involving what states reported in the second and third quarters.

Nevada went from the second-worst economy among states in the second quarter to the top economy in the third quarter. Tennessee went from the third-worst economy to second place, the Denver Post reported.

Colorado’s unemployment rate has remained stagnant at around 6% for the past three months while the U.S. has reported a decrease from 7.9% to 6.7% over the same time frame.