Colorado Water Reuse

Eric Seufert, owner and manager of 105 West Brewing Co., poses for a photo at his brewery room Oct. 18 in Castle Rock, Colorado. Brewing beer, cooking food, and refilling water bottles with recycled wastewater could soon become standard practice in a state that's synonymous with its pristine-tasting snowmelt and mountain springs. 

 Associated Press

Castle Rock, Colo. — When Eric Seufert brewed a test batch of beer in 2017 with water from recycled sewage, he wasn't too concerned about the outcome. The engineering firm that approached him about the test explained the process, and together they sipped samples of recycled water. Seufert quickly understood it wasn't too different from how water is normally handled.

"Every stream and river in this country has someone putting in their wastewater after they've treated it," he said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.